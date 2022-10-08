Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Yuzvendra Chahal having a chat with fellow Indian players.

T20 World Cup 2022: The much-awaited T20 World Cup is just eight days away as teams have started to fly to Australia to present their challenge for the trophy. The Indian team boarded the flight on October 6 and is aiming to bring the cup back home after 15 years.

A picture of the World Cup-bound team was earlier shared by the Indian board BCCI before the team left for the host nation. Now a video has been shared by BCCI where T20 World Cup debutant players are seen having a chat Down Under. In the video titled, "Chahal TV from Down Under" India's leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is seen interviewing fellow Indian stars on the WACA ground in Perth in his own exciting way.

"It was a very proud moment when I wore that Blazer but at the same time there were some nerves too," all-rounder Deepak Hooda said. "My chest swelled in pride when I donned the Indian Blazer," said Arshdeep Singh. Harshal Patel said that the weather is very cold here and we are looking to acclimatise to it. Meanwhile, Arshdeep asked the Indian fans to keep supporitng them and they will give their best shot in the tournament.

Notably, the Indian team has chosen a 15-member squad for the marquee event. However, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury. The team will announce Bumrah's replacement soon. The men in blue will spend some days in Perth to acclimatise to the Australian conditions as many players have not played a T20I Down Under.

The Indian team will play in two warm-up fixtures in Brisbane, one against defending champions Australia and the other against 2021 runners-up New Zealand. After that, the real business will begin with India kicking off their campaign against Pakistan on October 23 in Melbourne.

India's squad for T20 World Cup 2022:

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby Players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

