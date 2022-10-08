IND-W vs BAN-W Women's Asia Cup T20 2022: India beat Bangladesh; consolidate spot in semis

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Led by Smriti Mandhana, India beat Bangladesh by 59 runs

IND-W vs BAN-W Women's Asia Cup T20 2022: The Indian women's team on Saturday defeated the Bangladesh side by 59 runs at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. The women in blue have belted their fourth match of the tournament and have consolidated their spot for the semis.

In the match, India made three changes. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, D Hemalatha, and Radha Yadav were rested today while Shafali Verma, Kiran Navgire, and Sneh Rana made comeback in the Playing XI. In Kaur's absence, Mandhana led the team.

After winning the toss, India opted to bat and their regular openers- Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma took the field. Both the players played a brilliant knock and stitched a 96-run stand before Mandhana was run out on 47. Verma, however, continued for a bit longer but she too went back after making 55. Wickets tumbled a bit and Bangladesh pulled things back, while Jemimah Rodrigues ensured India finished at 159.

Coming into the chase, it looked like one-way traffic. The Bangladesh team did not look anyway near in the second innings. The Lady Tigers got off to a slow start and when they wanted to step on the accelerator, the women in blue jolted them with regular blows. Bangladesh's captain Nigar Sultana showed some intent, but it was not enough as she could not get support and was later stumped out by Richa Ghosh. In the end, India won their fourth match comprehensively. The women in blue will next meet Thailand women, who have earlier upset the Pakistan team. The match will be played on 10th October.

India's Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Kiran Navgire, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Bangladesh's Playing XI: Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Ritu Moni, Lata Mondal, Fahima Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun, Fariha Trisna, Shanjida Akter.

