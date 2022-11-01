Follow us on Image Source : GETTY T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan suffer major setback as Hazratullah Zazai out of T20WC with abdominal issue

Afghanistan have been dealt a major setback ahead of their key clashes against Sri Lanka and Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 as star batter Hazratullah Zazai is out with an abdominal problem. The opener is out of the tournament and will therefore affect the slim chances of Afghanistan that could have seen them reach the semifinals. Veteran star Gulbadin Naib, already in Australia will now replace him in the 15-member squad for the rest of the tournament.

Zazai, who holds the record for the second-highest score in the history of men’s T20I cricket for his brilliant 162* against Ireland in Dehradun in 2019, has been battling an abdominal and kidney concern and has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament.

Image Source : GETTYAfghanistan Cricket team

Zazai's place in Afghanistan's 15-player squad has been taken by experienced batter Gulbadin Naib, with the veteran already in Australia and a chance to play his first T20I in almost a year later this tournament.

Afghanistan take on Sri Lanka in Brisbane on Tuesday and need a win there and from their final game of the tournament against Australia in Adelaide on Friday to have any chance of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Mohammad Nabi's side are the only team yet to register a victory in Australia, but have been a shade unlucky given they have featured in two matches that have been abandoned without a ball being bowled because of rain.

ALSO READ I T20 World Cup 2022: Aaron Finch major doubt for Australia as champions face tough task despite win

Zazai managed just seven runs against England during the only match Afghanistan have been able to complete at the T20 World Cup, with the left-hander dismissed courtesy of a brilliant catch from Liam Livingstone.

Afghanistan squad:

Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, Gulbadin Naib, Usman Ghani. Standby Players: Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmat Shah

Latest Cricket News