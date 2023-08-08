System is wrong: Stuart Broad lashes out at England's 19-point deduction in WTC after Ashes 2023

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Stuart Broad has lashed out at the 19-point penalty England have suffered after Ashes 2023

The Ashes 2023 proved to be one of the most entertaining and competitive Test series in recent times with rain resulting in a 2-2 draw, which eventually was fair given the extent of brilliant performances from both sides. With both teams winning two games each and drawing one, 28 World Test Championship (WTC) points were awarded to each of Australia and England in the news 2023-25 cycle. However, it ended up of being no use as both teams were slapped with heavy point deductions as part of the penalty for maintaining a slow over-rate during five matches.

England were docked 19 points and a five per cent fine for match fees for each over short and Australia, 10 points as both teams suffered really badly in the WTC points table. Since points percentage is considered to determine the top two teams, both teams suffered a drop as Australia's came down to 30 while England's 15, even lower than the West Indies, who are yet to win a game in the current cycle.

England pacer Stuart Broad, who played his last Test in the series finale at the Oval, was naturally angered by the 19-point deduction saying that it reduced the relevance while urging for the system to be looked at.

Speaking to Dail Mail, Broad said, "It diminishes the relevance of the World Test Championship, to be honest. It's been one of the most entertaining series of all time, and for England to come out with nine points from a possible 60, the system's wrong and needs looking at."

These deductions have certainly made life difficult for England as far as qualification for the final is concerned. Broad, on the other hand, ended his career as the fifth highest wicket-taker in Test cricket and second highest for pacers with 604 scalps and 847 wickets in international cricket.

