Suryakumar Yadav wants teammates to be 'fearless' and 'selfless' during Australia series

India's captain for the five-match T20I series against Australia, Suryakumar Yadav wants his teammates to be "selfless" and "fearless" during the course of the bilateral contest. India are slated to take on the Matthew Wade-led Australia at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, November 23 in the series opener and the Men in Blue look all pumped up for the same.

Addressing the reporters during the pre-match press conference, Suryakumar mentioned that all the players have their fixed on the T20 World Cup 2024 and are going to treat every game as extremely important.

"I met the squad in the afternoon today. I told them lets be selfless when you go on to the field. I am a guy who doesn't think about personal milestones. I have told them to keep the team first," Surya was quoted as saying by PTI.

"Keeping the (2024) T20 World Cup in mind, all the games we are going to play are very important. I want us to be fearless," he added.

The team led by Suryakumar has two wicketkeepers in the form of Ishan Kishan and Jitesh Sharma but who will be the designated wicketkeeper in the side is still unclear as the team management is keeping its cards very close to its chest.

"Ishan has been doing well, we wanted to keep continuity. He has been doing really well for us, including the Asia Cup and World Cup, batting in different positions. Both of them are front runners. We will take a call tonight," Suryakumar said.

Reflecting on India's journey during the recently concluded World Cup, Suryakumar mentioned that they are extremely proud of the campaign and the "positive brand of cricket they played throughout the tournament".

"Obviously, a little disappointing but when you look back at the journey it was a great campaign. All of India and our families were proud about the way everyone displayed their talent on the ground. We played a positive brand of cricket throughout the tournament. We can be very proud of that," the 33-year-old mentioned.

Interestingly, reports suggest that only two reporters attended Suryakumar's press conference in Vizag.

