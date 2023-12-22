Suryakumar Yadav to miss Afghanistan T20Is due to injury while Hardik remains doubtful, reports

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Surykumar Yadav during T20I game against Australia on December 1, 2023

In another injury blow for India, the star cricketer Suryakumar Yadav has reportedly twisted his ankle and is likely to miss next month's T20I series against Afghanistan. Suryakumar twisted his ankle during the third T20I game against South Africa on December 14 and has reported to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for rehabilitation process.

The 33-year-old Mumbai batter recently led the Indian team in the T20I series against Australia and South Africa. He shone with a bat again and also made an impression with his leadership skills in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma.

But the world no.1 T20I batter might be next seen in action directly in the Indian Premier League 2024 season due to an injury. According to a report from the PTI, Suryakumar will miss the Afghanistan T20Is in January and is unlikely to get selected for the home Test series against England in the summer.

"Surya has reported to NCA for rehab work and the Medical Science team as of now has ruled him injured. He won't be able to play against Afghanistan which starts in three weeks time. Since he is unlikely to be selected for Tests, he will possibly play for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy in February to check his fitness before playing in the IPL," a BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, the same report also says that the vice-captain Hardik Pandya remains doubtful for the Afghanistan series. Earlier media reports suggested a potential return during Afghanistan T20Is for the injured all-rounder but the new Mumbai Indians skipper is unlikely to return to competitive cricket before IPL 2024.

"There is no update on Hardik's fitness status as of now and one can say there remains a big question mark of him being available before the end of IPL," the source added.

The Men in Blue will next play two away Test matches against South Africa starting on December 26 and then host a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan at home starting on January 11.

