AUS vs IND: Sunil Gavaskar points out major flaw in Mayank Agarwal’s batting

India made a strong comeback in the second Test with a resounding eight wicket win at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground at the end of the 2020. However team’s opening woes are yet to be sorted out with Mayank Agarwal failing to score runs in all his outings in the series so far.

Opening in all innings so far, the 29-year-old batsman has managed to just score a paltry 31 runs across four innings with a slender average of 7-plus in the series and has been often out of wits against the pace-savvy attack of the hosts; a stark contrast to his form in 2018 series when he cemented his place in the squad with a rich scoring form.

And Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has blamed Mayank’s new stance for the downfall, saying it leaves him vulnerable in Australian conditions.

“His new stance is giving him less options on the backfoot, something that he cannot do on Australian pitches. It can help him cover for that movement inside from the left-arm pacer,” Gavaskar said during an interview with an Australian channel.

The former captain further pointed out that the flaw in his stance is leaving too much space between bat and pad and asked him to open up his stance.

