Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Score T20 World Cup 2021: SL vs IRL Warm-Up Match Live from Abu Dhabi

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Score T20 World Cup 2021: Follow ball-by-ball scores from SL vs IRL Warm-Up Match in T20 WC 2021 from Abu Dhabi.

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match from Abu Dhabi. Dasun Shanaka , Sri Lanka's captain, will be aware that they will face a more difficult test when they face Ireland, and that they cannot afford any mistakes.Sri Lanka swept aside Namibia's challenge, with the bowlers rising to the occasion, while Ireland dominated the Netherlands, with seamer Curtis Campher setting them up with four wickets in four deliveries.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to Watch SL vs IRL Warm-Up Match Online.The match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday, October 20. The match is set to start live at 7:30 p.m. IST.