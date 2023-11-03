Friday, November 03, 2023
     
Sri Lanka bag embarrassing record in ODI history with their crushing loss to India in World Cup 2023

Sri Lanka lost to India by a massive margin of 302 runs as they got skittled for just 55 runs in the 358-run chase. Perhaps, they were 29/8 at one stage, in danger to record the lowest total in the history of ODI record and even the World Cup. But they managed to escape the record.

Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Published on: November 03, 2023 15:19 IST
Sri Lanka, IND vs SL
Image Source : GETTY Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka were at the receiving end of some hostilebowling from India at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (November 2). The trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami ran through their line-up to leave the batter clueless while defending a mammoth total ogf 357 runs.

Such was the impact with the new ball that Sri Lanka had lost four wickets for just three runs with Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne and Sadeer Samarawickrama bagged ducks. Skipper Kusal Mendis who came out to bat at three was castled by Siraj with a peach of a delivery for just one run while Charith Asalanka who batted at five played 24 deliveries for just one run.

Sri Lanka's top five batters could aggregate just two runs combined which is the fewest in men's ODI innings ever. They broke a 10-year-old in this aspect when Canada's top five batters had managed to aggregate only four runs against the Netherlands.

Pakistan are also in this list with their top five batters aggregating only eight runs against the West Indies in 2015 World Cup match played at Christchurch. The men in green were chasing 311 runs with three of their batters Nasir Jamshed, Younis Khan and Haris Sohail bagging ducks to leave the team reeling four down for just one run.

Lowest total aggregated by top five batters in men's ODI innings

Country Runs Opposition
Sri Lanka 2 India
Canada 4 Netherlands
Pakistan 8 West Indies
West Indies 8 New Zealand
Pakistan 9 West Indies

Coming back to Sri Lanka, they registered the second lowest total at the end of 10 overs for a full-member nation in World Cup. They were 14/6 at the end of the first powerplay (10 overs) while South Africa and West Indies have the joint-lowest total in this aspect having scored just 12 runs in the said period during 2003 and 2007 World Cup respectively.

Lowest scores at the end of 10 overs for a full-member team in WC

12/2 - West Indies v South Africa, 2003

12/2 - South Africa v New Zealand, 2007
14/6 - Sri Lanka v India, 2023

