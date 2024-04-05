Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings.

SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: Sunrisers to host Super Kings on batting paradise of Hyderabad

SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad face Chennai Super Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad in the 18th match of IPL 2024. After beating Mumbai Indians in a record-high-scoring game, SRH lost to Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad and will be looking to return to winning ways against the Super Kings.

CSK were handed their maiden defeat of the season when they suffered a 20-run loss to Delhi Capitals in Vizag. MS Dhoni's 37-run outing from 16 balls might have removed the sting from the loss as he turned back the clock to the time when he used to smash bowlers for fun. However, CSK would be also looking to prevent their second-successive loss. Follow for all the latest updates from the match.

