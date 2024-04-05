Friday, April 05, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: Sunrisers to host Super Kings on batting paradise of Hyderabad

SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: Sunrisers to host Super Kings on batting paradise of Hyderabad

SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad host Chennai Super Kings in match 18 of IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The Hyderabad surface produced a record run-fest and fans expect another high-scoring game in SRH vs CSK. Follow for latest updates.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: April 05, 2024 17:47 IST
SRH vs CSK IPL 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings.

SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: Sunrisers to host Super Kings on batting paradise of Hyderabad

SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad face Chennai Super Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad in the 18th match of IPL 2024. After beating Mumbai Indians in a record-high-scoring game, SRH lost to Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad and will be looking to return to winning ways against the Super Kings.

CSK were handed their maiden defeat of the season when they suffered a 20-run loss to Delhi Capitals in Vizag. MS Dhoni's 37-run outing from 16 balls might have removed the sting from the loss as he turned back the clock to the time when he used to smash bowlers for fun. However, CSK would be also looking to prevent their second-successive loss. Follow for all the latest updates from the match.

Match Scorecard

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement