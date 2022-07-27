SL vs PAK, 2nd Test: Pakistan look to clinch series, hopes pinned on Babar Azam

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@THEREALPCB) Sri Lanka eye to level series on the final day of the 2nd Test match against pakistan

Galle| The Sri Lankan team looked in firm control of the second Test match as they batted long enough to set a target of 508 runs for the dominant Pakistan side. Sri Lanka has played a good brand of Test cricket but they looked extremely defensive as they wanted to bat Pakistan out of the contest. The Dimuth Karunaratne-led side earned heavy criticism as they failed to defend 342 runs in the first Test match. Babar Azam's Pakistan team handled the Sri Lankan spin with quality batting and the hosts looked completely clueless as they were not able to restrain the visitors who ended up winning the 1st Test match.

With bad light interrupting the proceedings, play on the fourth day ended early and only six overs were bowled after tea. The visitors still need 419 runs to win but as the match hangs in balance, Pakistan will look to bat out the final day as it will deny the hosts a victory that can square the series off. As of now, Pakistan leads the two-match Test series by 1-0.

Openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq had 42 runs for the first wicket as they successfully countered the first hour of what looked like a tough phase for the Pakistan innings. Shafique scored an unbeaten 160 in the first test which was vital in Pakistan chasing down 342 runs that happens to be a record at Galle but was dismissed cheaply for 16 in the second innings. Captain Babar Azam joined Imam and looked comfortable against spin as they added an unbroken 47 runs for the second wicket. After the 28th over of the innings, the Pakistan batters successfully complained to the umpires that they could not see the ball. Imam was unbeaten on 46 when play was called off and Babar unbeaten on 26.

If Pakistan manages to chase down the target of 508, they will set a new world record topping the West Indies' 418 against Australia in 2003 as the highest-ever successful fourth innings run chase. But the Sri Lankans were cautious about a declaration with a run-friendly surface and Pakistan having, in Babar, one of the best batters in the world.

The series is being played against the backdrop of Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis since independence. There is a severe shortage of fuel, medicine, and cooking gas and economic experts have warned of a pending food crisis.

