Shoaib Akhtar blasts PCB for postponing PSL 2021, asks Pak PM Imran Khan to look into matter

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PSL) for incompetency after the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was postponed with immediate effect due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the T20 event.

PCB on Thursday announced the postponement of this year's PSL following a string of positive COVID-19 cases. Only 14 games could be completed in the 34-match tournament.

Akhtar, in the video posted on his YouTube channel, said there should be a strict inquiry against the medical panel.

"It is time for blame-game. But you have to admit that this the responsibility of the medical panel and the bio-secure bubble should have been properly maintained. There should be strict inquiry against the medical panel... The medical panel should not be spared," said Akhtar.

"... The medical panel should be punished and I request the higher authorities because they played with the lives of the people... All the blame has been put on Wasim Khan and he has been asked to face everything. Who has brought Wasim Khan? Ehsan Mani (brought him).

"Where is Mani Sahab? Is this the responsibility of Wasim Khan to answer here? Ehsan Mani should give the answer," he further said.

Last month, the PCB had allowed Wahab Riaz and Daren Sammy to join the Peshawar Zalmi team without completing the three-day quarantine period. Akhtar said that PCB has played with the lives of people and PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani has to be answerable.

Akhtar also asked the higher authorities including Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to look into the matter.

"Aren't you (PCB) that smart to book an entire hotel. People are getting married there, getting haircuts. Daren Sammy getting out. I fail to understand, why would you (Javed Afridi) breach the bio-secure bubble. I am asking the same question to Wahab Riaz," Akhtar said.

"... You (PCB) played with the lives of the people and at the same time you played with the reputation of the country... Where is the Chairman of PCB, he has to be answerable. I request the higher authorities and to the honourable courts to take a very good look at this matter... Where is Mani? Come to the front and answer.

"You have damaged Pakistan's reputation by ruining PSL. I am asking the higher authorities and the Prime Minister, sir look into this matter. This is an insult to Pakistan and Pakistan cricket," he added.