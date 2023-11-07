World Cup 2023: Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of Bangladesh's final WC game against Australia

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shakib Al Hasan.

World Cup 2023: Bangladesh have suffered a major blow to the final stage of their World Cup 2023 campaign has skipper Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of their clash against Australia. The all-rounder recently led his side to a three-wicket win in an ill-tempered game against Sri Lanka but suffered a finger injury in the clash.

ICC issued a news release on Tuesday to confirm the development. "An injury to his left Index finger has ruled Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan out of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023," the world cricket body wrote in a statement.

Shakib suffered the injury during Bangladesh's chase of 280 while he was batting in the middle. He picked up the blow in the initial part of the game but continued playing and went on to score 82 from 65 balls. Bangladesh's Team Physio Bayjedul Islam Khan further opened on the injury. "Shakib was struck on his left index finger early in his innings but continued to bat with supportive taping and painkillers. He underwent an emergency X-ray in Delhi after the game which confirmed the fracture on the left PIP joint. Recovery is estimated at three to four weeks. He will leave for Bangladesh today to begin his rehab," he said.

Bangladesh's clash against Australia

Bangladesh are currently reeling down at the 7th spot in the World Cup 2023 points table. They have 2 wins in 8 matches and are already eliminated from the tournament. The Bangla Tigers face Australia in their final league match of World Cup 2023 on 11 November in Pune. However, they are facing stiff competition in the race for the Champions Trophy.

There is no news on who will lead the side in the absence of Shakib's absence in the game against the Aussies. Bangladesh will need a win to stand a healthy chance of qualifying for the eight-team Champions Trophy 2025. Only the top eight sides including hosts Pakistan will qualify for the said event.

