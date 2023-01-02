Shaheen Afridi injury update: Pakistan pacer resumes rehab, might return soon

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shaheen Afridi during PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup Final match

Shaheen Afridi injury update: Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has had a pretty forgettable 2022. His entire 2022 had been plagued with injury concerns and he is yet to mark his return. Last year, Afridi kept on struggling with an ACL knee injury. The left-arm pacer missed out on the all-important Asia Cup in his bid to get ready for the World Cup. Afridi did return in time, but he had to pull out in the final after he aggravated his injury.

The 22-year-old attempted a catch off Harry Brook's bat and was later forced to leave the field. Shaheen returned to bowl the 16th over but the unbearable pain forced him to leave after the first delivery. The injury did not feel severe but caused knee discomfort to the bowler due to a forced knee flexion while landing. Since then, Shaheen has been out of action and has been doubtful for every series that Pakistan has been playing so far. Earlier today, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued a statement regarding Afridi and his road to fitness.

ALSO READ | Ramiz Raja accuses BCCI of 'sacking' Virat Kohli, says India is envious of Pakistan's success

PCB's statement reads:

Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi will resume his rehabilitation under the national men’s team’s medical staff in Karachi from today. While providing Shaheen top-notch care, this move will allow the medical staff to track his progression and pave way for his smooth return to action. Meanwhile, the interim selection committee and team management have invited right-arm fast bowler Haris Rauf to be assessed by the team’s medical staff so a decision on his availability for the three One-Day Internationals against New Zealand (to be played next week) can be made. Related Stories Wasim Akram defends Shaheen Afridi, vents his anger out on random Pakistan fan | WATCH VIDEO Shaheen Afridi ruled out of international cricket until April; set to miss Tests vs ENG, NZ

The injury to the pace bowler gave England a huge advantage in the World Cup final with Iftikhar Ahmed, who completed the over, giving away 13 runs in the remaining five balls. Afridi was also left out of the Test squad for the three-match series against England, which concluded recently with Ben Stokes' side winning 3-0. Before the T20 World Cup in October-November last year, Afridi had undergone rehabilitation in London for a knee injury he had sustained while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle in July.

Latest Cricket News