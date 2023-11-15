Scintillating Mohammed Shami shatters Zaheer Khan's long-standing World Cup record

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mohammed Shami vs New Zealand at World Cup 2023

India recorded a brilliant 70-run win against New Zealand to reach the World Cup 2023 final on Wednesday, November 15. Mohammed Shami turned out as a hero for the Men in Blue with sensational seven wickets and bagged the Player of the Match award as well.

Virat Kohli's record-breaking 50th ODI hundred and a quick 67-ball century from Shreyas Iyer helped India post the highest total of 397 runs in World Cup knockout history. But high-flying Shami made the biggest contribution by taking record-shattering seven wickets at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Shami became the first-ever Indian bowler to take seven wickets in an ODI innings and also to register 50 ODI World Cup wickets.

Shami took his wickets tally in the tournament to 23 wickets in just 6 innings and broke legendary Zaheer Khan's record for most wickets in the World Cup edition for India. Zaheer proudly held the record after taking 21 wickets during the 2011 edition of the tournament.

Most wickets by Indian bowlers in ODI World Cup edition:

Mohammed Shami - 23 wickets in 6 innings, 2023 Zaheer Khan - 21 wickets in 11 innings, 2011 Umesh Yadav - 18 wickets in 8 innings, 2015 Jasprit Bumrah - 18 wickets in 9 innings, 2019 Jasprit Bumrah - 18 wickets in 10 innings, 2023

Shami is now only four wickets behind Mitchell Starc's famous record for most wickets in a single World Cup edition. In 2019, Starc surpassed his compatriot Glenn McGrath's record of 26 wickets in the World Cup edition.

Most wickets in ODI World Cup edition:

Mitchell Starc - 27 wickets in 10 innings, 2019 Glenn McGrath - 26 wickets in 11 innings, 2007 Mohammed Shami - 23 wickets in 6 innings, 2023 Chaminda Vaas - 23 wickets in 10 innings, 2003 Muthiah Muralidaran - 23 wickets in 10 innings, 2007 Shaun Tait - 23 wickets in 11 innings, 2011

