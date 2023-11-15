Scintillating Mohammed Shami shatters Zaheer Khan's long-standing World Cup record

India recorded a brilliant 70-run win against New Zealand to reach the World Cup 2023 final on Wednesday, November 15. Mohammed Shami turned out as a hero for the Men in Blue with sensational seven wickets and bagged the Player of the Match award as well.
Virat Kohli's record-breaking 50th ODI hundred and a quick 67-ball century from Shreyas Iyer helped India post the highest total of 397 runs in World Cup knockout history. But high-flying Shami made the biggest contribution by taking record-shattering seven wickets at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Shami became the first-ever Indian bowler to take seven wickets in an ODI innings and also to register 50 ODI World Cup wickets.
Shami took his wickets tally in the tournament to 23 wickets in just 6 innings and broke legendary Zaheer Khan's record for most wickets in the World Cup edition for India. Zaheer proudly held the record after taking 21 wickets during the 2011 edition of the tournament.
Most wickets by Indian bowlers in ODI World Cup edition:
- Mohammed Shami - 23 wickets in 6 innings, 2023
- Zaheer Khan - 21 wickets in 11 innings, 2011
- Umesh Yadav - 18 wickets in 8 innings, 2015
- Jasprit Bumrah - 18 wickets in 9 innings, 2019
- Jasprit Bumrah - 18 wickets in 10 innings, 2023
Shami is now only four wickets behind Mitchell Starc's famous record for most wickets in a single World Cup edition. In 2019, Starc surpassed his compatriot Glenn McGrath's record of 26 wickets in the World Cup edition.
Most wickets in ODI World Cup edition:
- Mitchell Starc - 27 wickets in 10 innings, 2019
- Glenn McGrath - 26 wickets in 11 innings, 2007
- Mohammed Shami - 23 wickets in 6 innings, 2023
- Chaminda Vaas - 23 wickets in 10 innings, 2003
- Muthiah Muralidaran - 23 wickets in 10 innings, 2007
- Shaun Tait - 23 wickets in 11 innings, 2011