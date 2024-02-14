Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium renamed after Niranjan Shah

Follow us on Image Source : X SCA Stadium renamed after Niranjan Shah.

The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday was renamed as the Niranjan Shah Stadium in an event held at the venue. The stadium is set to host the third Test match between India and England starting from February 15.

The stadium has been renamed after former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah, who has been one of the most senior cricket administrators in the country. During the 1960s and 1970s, Shah played 12 first-class matches for Saurashtra and he continues to hold a significant influence in the SCA.

The stadium has hosted 11 matches across the three International formats since 2013 when it first hosted an ODI game between India and England. There have been only two Tests played at this venue before, both being high-scoring ones with one ending in a draw between India and England and the other being a cakewalk win for the Men in Blue against the Windies.

It will now host the third contest of the thrilling India vs England Test series. The series is currently poised at 1-1 and the third Test at the now Niranjan Shah Stadium will hold major importance in the series. Generally the third day of a Test is said to a crucial day in deciding the outcome of a five-match series. Similarly, for a five-match series the third Test plays a crucial role especially when it is 1-1 tied.

Both the teams have had their chance to train at the Rajkot venue ahead of the game. The venue is well known for batting-friendly surfaces and big total games. The pitch wore a tinge of green days ahead of the Test match. England batter Ollie Pope also opened on the pitch of the venue. "If it stays like that, there's every chance two seamers will be played. "I don't want to give away too many secrets, but at the minute there's a little bit more grass on it. It looks a pretty good pitch," he told BBC.

"We always like to make a decision here the day before the Test begins because conditions can change, especially with the heat on it all day," Pope added.