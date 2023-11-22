Sara Tendulkar issues clarification on her rumoured 'X' account, expresses concern over misuse of technology

Follow us on Image Source : SARA TENDULKAR/INSTAGRAM Sara Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar has expressed major concern over the growing "misuse of technology" that recently led to the circulation of her deepfake photos and videos. Sara took to her Instagram account to share a story encouraging "communication based on trust and reality" as the menace of deepfake threatens to rise substantially in terms of its ever-growing presence on social media.

Notably, Sara, 26, has issued a major clarification over her rumoured accounts on 'X' formerly Twitter. Sara has clearly mentioned that she doesn't have an account on the platform and pinpointed a parody account of hers that she claims has "obviously been created with an intent to impersonate her and mislead people."

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News