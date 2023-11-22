Wednesday, November 22, 2023
     
  5. Sara Tendulkar issues clarification on her rumoured 'X' account, expresses concern over misuse of technology

Sara Tendulkar was seen cheering for Team India on November 15 at the Wankhede Stadium alongside her father Sachin Tendulkar. India got the better of New Zealand in that game and Virat Kohli shattered Sachin's record tally of 49 ODI centuries.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: November 22, 2023 18:18 IST
Sara Tendulkar.
Image Source : SARA TENDULKAR/INSTAGRAM Sara Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar has expressed major concern over the growing "misuse of technology" that recently led to the circulation of her deepfake photos and videos. Sara took to her Instagram account to share a story encouraging "communication based on trust and reality" as the menace of deepfake threatens to rise substantially in terms of its ever-growing presence on social media.

Notably, Sara, 26, has issued a major clarification over her rumoured accounts on 'X' formerly Twitter. Sara has clearly mentioned that she doesn't have an account on the platform and pinpointed a parody account of hers that she claims has "obviously been created with an intent to impersonate her and mislead people."

More to follow...

