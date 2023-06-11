Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag ask tough questions from India over exclusion of Ravi Ashwin in WTC Final

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, PTI Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag

Legendary Indian star Sachin Tendulkar and iconic former opening batter Virender Sehwag have asked tough questions from the Indian cricket team over exclusion of Ravi Ashwin from the playing XI of IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023. The Indian team went with a four-one pace and spin bowling attack with Ravindra Jadeja getting the nod as the lone spinner for the final. India suffered a 209-run thrashing from Aussies, who became the first team in history to win all ICC titles.

Taking to social media, the former cricketers made big statements on the exclusion of Ashwin, who is the World No.1 Test bowler. Tendulkar heaped praise on Australia, before stressing on Ashwin's exclusion.

Congratulations to Team Australia on winning the WTC Final. Steve Smith and Travis Head set a solid foundation on Day one itself to tilt the game in their favour. India had to bat big in the first innings to stay in the game, but they couldn’t. There were some good moments for Team India, but I fail to understand the exclusion of Ravi Ashwin in the playing XI, who is currently the number one Test bowler in the world," Sachin wrote in a Tweet.

He further gave reasons for his statement. "Like I had mentioned before the match, skillful spinners don’t always rely on turning tracks, they use drift in the air and bounce off the surface to disguise their variations. Not to forget, Australia had 5 left-handers out of their top 8 batters," Tendulkar added in his Tweet.

Meanwhile, Sehwag was more blunt on the Ashwin debate. "Congratulations to Australia on winning the WTC Final. They are the deserved winners. India lost it in their minds when they decided to exclude Ashwin against a left-handed heavy attack. Plus the top order needed to bat better. Need to have better mindset and approach to win championships," Sehwag wrote on Twitter.

The Indian team failed to bring th Test glory home as they faltered in the one-off Test with Aussies reigning strong. India were given a target of 444 runs in the chase. The Men in Blue fought hard but were bowled out for 234 with Virat Kohli being the top scorer in the chase as he made 49.

