Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma react to Mumbai's Ranji Trophy 2024 triumph

Follow us on Image Source : SACHIN TENDULKAR/X Mumbai cricket team with the Ranji Trophy 2024

The former Indian cricket team captain Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Mumbai for their triumph in the Ranji Trophy 2024 on Thursday. Mumbai recorded an impressive 169-run win over Vidarbha in the final at Wankhede Stadium on Day 5 of the game to clinch their 42nd Ranji Trophy title.

Musheer Khan, Shreyas Iyer and Tanush Kotian contributed to Mumbai's win in the final with the former winning the Player of the Match and the latter clinching the Player of the Tournament awards.

Sachin, a four-time Ranji Trophy winner with Mumbai, congratulated his former state team and also praised Vidarbha's fightback while chasing a mammoth 538-run target. Sachin said that Vidarbha's resilience made the final interesting which makes domestic cricket very important.

"Many congratulations to Mumbai Cricket Association on winning their 42nd Ranji Trophy," Sachin wrote in his X post. "Vidarbha's resilience added to the spectacle, especially Karun, Akshay & Harsh, who batted extremely well and made the match very interesting. Mumbai's bowlers kept bowling relentlessly, and finally, the breakthrough was provided by Tanush, who picked up four wickets in the 4th innings. A fantastic display of cricket that had us all captivated. This is what makes domestic cricket so very important."

The final also witnessed a farewell game for Mumbai veteran Dhawal Kulkarni's domestic career. The experienced pacer hung his boots by taking four wickets across two innings in the final, including a match-winning wicket of Umesh Yadav's. Sachin posted a separate X message for his former teammate and congratulated Dhawan for his illustrious Ranji Trophy career.

"Congratulations to Dhawal Kulkarni on a fantastic career," Sachin wrote. "Your dedication and discipline have made you one of Mumbai's most important players over the last 15 years. It was quite fitting that you took the final wicket against Vidarbha today, concluding your illustrious Ranji career. Best wishes for your life after cricket."

Meanwhile, the current Indian team captain Rohit Sharma also congratulated his state team for winning the first-class tournament and praised Dhawal for his impressive domestic career.

Image Source : ROHITSHARMA/XRohit Sharma's Instagram story on March 14, 2024

Musheer Khan scored 136 off 326 in the second innings and took two wickets to clinch the Player of the Match award for Mumbai.