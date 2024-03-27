SA-W vs SL-W Pitch Report - How will surface in Benoni play in first T20I?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY South Africa Women

Sri Lanka have embarked on a tough tour of South Africa to play six white-ball matches in Women's cricket. The two teams will lock horns in the three T20Is and as many ODIs starting from March 27 (Wednesday) with the tour set to commencer with the tussle in the shortest format of the game.

The first T20I of the three-match series will be played at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni as both teams will look to take an early lead in the series. With the T20 World Cup set to take place in Bangladesh this year, this series is extremely crucial in terms of preparation. The pitches are expected to be on the slower side in Bangladesh and the hosts might look to replicate similar conditions during this set to white-ball matches.

Willowmoore Park, Benoni Pitch Report

The venue for the first T20I has hosted a lot of T20 matches over the years. It is known to be on the slower side and expect the spinners to rule the roost in the series opener between Sri Lanka and South Africa. The batters showing application will only be able to stick around in the middle and the score around 130-140 might turn out to be par.

SA-W vs SL-W 1s T20I - Benoni T20I in numbers

Matches Played - 51

Matches won batting first - 20

Matches won bowling first - 31

Average 1st innings score - 120

Squads

South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(w), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Karabo Meso, Annerie Dercksen, Eliz-mari Marx

Sri Lanka Women Squad: Chamari Athapaththu(c), Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Kavisha Dilhari, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera, Prasadani Weerakkody, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hansima Karunaratne, Achini Kulasuriya, Imesha Dulani, Kawya Kavindi

Schedule

1st T20I - March 27 (Wednesday) - Willowmoore Park, Benoni at 9:30 PM IST

2nd T20I - March 30 (Saturday) - Senwes Park, Potchefstroom at 5:30 PM IST

3rd T20I - April 3 (Wednesday) - Buffalo Park, East London at 9:30 PM IST

1st ODI - April 9 (Tuesday) - Buffalo Park, East London at 5:30 PM IST

2nd ODI - April 13 (Saturday) - Diamond Oval, Kimberley at 5:30 PM IST

3rd ODI - April 17 (Wednesday) - Senwes Park, Potchefstroom at 5:30 PM IST