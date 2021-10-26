SA vs WI T20 WC: South Africa hand West Indies 8-wicket defeat

Follow us on Image Source : (AP PHOTO/KAMRAN JEBREILI) West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer, left, congratulates South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen as West Indies' Chris Gayle, right, congratulates South Africa's Aiden Markram after South Africa's eight wicket win in their Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match in Dubai, UAE, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.

South Africa beat defending champions West Indies by eight wickets in their second Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

Opener Evin Lewis struck a fine half-century before South Africa restricted West Indies to 143 for 8.

In response, South Africa batters overhauled the target with 10 balls to spare. Rassie van der Dussen (43 not out), Aiden Markram (51 not out) and Reeza Hendricks (39) played match-winning knocks as West Indies bowlers looked on helplessly.

Sent in to bat, Lewis hit six sixes and three boundaries in his 56-run knock. Skipper Kieron Pollard (26) was the other top contributor for the defending champions

For South Africa, Dwaine Pretorius (3/17) snared three wickets. Keshav Maharaj (2/24) picked two wickets, while Kagiso Rabada (1/27), Anrich Nortje (1/14) accounted for one batter each.

Brief Scores:

West Indies: 143 for 8 in 20 overs (Evin Lewis 56, Kieron Pollard 26); Dwaine Pretorius (3/17) Keshav Maharaj (2/24).

South Africa: 144 for 2 in 18.2 overs (Rassie van der Dussen 43, Aiden Markram 52; Akeal Hosein 1/27)