Rohit Sharma: skipper of rests and not skipper of all formats

Currently, with India losing the fifth and the final Test match against England, the entire team and the team management have come under heavy criticism on how things are being managed in the Indian team behind closed doors. Rohit Sharma, who has been handed over the captaincy of the Indian team for all formats missed out on the last and the crucial Test match as he tested positive for COVID-19. In his absence, Jasprit Bumrah was announced as the skipper and with no prior experience of leading any team on any level, Bumrah looked in complete disarray which cost India the match and also the series, especially with the tactics that the Indian team went ahead with.

To manage the workload of the senior players, especially the ones who play all three formats, the BCCI has a system in place where players are handed breaks at regular intervals. But for the time being, the system has gone for a toss and players are in no mood to participate as they are picking and leaving bilateral series of their own will. Standing ahead in such conduct is none other than Indian skipper Rohit Sharma.

With the IPL concluding in May 2022, the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammad Shami were handed over breaks because South Africa had to play India, and somehow, the entire management took the Proteas very lightly. This thought certainly backfired and before anybody could know, the visitors had left India reeling at 2-0 in a 5 match T20I series. When the caravan moved to Ireland, India went ahead with a bunch of youngsters who fought for their place and put up a decent show against a marginally weaker Irish side.

The Indian skipper as of now has not played any international cricket after he and his team, the mighty Mumbai Indians bowed out of IPL 2022. Rohit will now return as the skipper of the Indian team when they lock horns with England for the white ball series which includes 3 T20Is and 3 ODIS.

The BCCI earlier today named the Indian squad for their ODI tour to the West Indies and what caught eyeballs was that Rohit Sharma was again handed over rest and Shikhar Dhawan has been named as the captain of the Indian team. Seeing Rohit's record as the Mumbai Indians skipper, the BCCI had named him the captain of the team keeping the T20I World Cup and the ODI World Cup in sight.

But as of now, it seems that the BCCI rules are being flouted and players are rather busy with breaks and are lesser interested in wearing the blue jersey.