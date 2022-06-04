EXCLUSIVE | Rohit's form a headache, shouldn't have taken rest vs South Africa: RP Singh

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Rohit Sharma | File Photo

In an exclusive interview with India TV, veteran fast bowler RP Singh talked about a variety of topics ranging from Rohit and Virat's form to the exciting up and coming players.

Excerpts From The Interview

On IPL 2022

After the mega-auction, the teams did take time to gel, but the new franchises performed greater than our expectations. David Miller, Tewatia impressed the most from GT.

In this IPL, the left-hand fast bowlers performed really well. They need a bit of polishing, but the art of left-arm fast bowling was good to see in the IPL. Players like Yash Dayal and Arshdeep Singh were very good, they learned really fast and implemented those skills during the middle and the death overs.

But yes, Arshdeep specially performed way better than we expected him to.

On Umran Malik

He impressed me very much. He has the pace, and nothing can get better than that. But with pace, he needs to focus on other things too. Only pace won't help. He shouldn't just be a single-season wonder. He should be groomed well. He has just started his career, there's a long way to go. There are a lot of boxes for him to tick. His real test will be how he tackles his fitness, and if he gets injured, how he comes back from that.

On The Overall Fast Bowling Unit

We should thank the scouts who identified them. We have the skill, and the IPL has given them the platform. Earlier there was just the domestic platform, but now IPL is another big platform.

On Arshdeep Singh

He might not have wickets, but he has bowled really well, He bowls during the death overs, and it isn't really easy. He has decent pace and skill, but the biggest thing is executing plans under pressure, and he has done pretty well.

On Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel finally came to RCB after going here and there, and they used him pretty well. He knows his strengths and executes them pretty well. He has had back to back good years, and that shows how hard he has worked.

On Young Batsmen Emerging From IPL

Jaiswal impressed me the most. Badoni was a surprise package. Rajat was unsold, I have played him against him during the end of my career, but he needs to be more consistent. Dinesh Karthik has had 10-15 comebacks, if he couldn't establish himself then, why make a comeback again. Tilak looks like a solid player, and we will see more of him in future.

Selection Based On IPL Performances

Most players selected have been part of domestic set-up for some time. The selection was fine according to me.

On Rohit Sharma Taking Rest vs SA

He should have played the series. I don't think he should've taken rest.

On Rohit Sharma's Place In T20I's

It's not that time as yet. Eventually, we will have to look for alternatives, but not now. Yes, Rohit's form is a headache. He is an established player, and that makes it a much bigger problem.

Reason For Rohit's Downfall

I think age and fitness have a big role to play in this. Reflexes do take a hit with age and fitness. It's difficult to make a comeback at 36. You are expected to dominate when you are a senior player. If he gets out now, it'll be difficult for him to get back.

On Virat Kohli's Form

I think the time hasn't been kind to Virat. It will take time for him to come back. T20 isn't a good format to come back in form. If you want your form back, it's natural to play more balls, but the format is wrong. If it was ODI or Test, he would have done well.

On Hardik Pandya

Right now, India captaincy is a long shot. If he can bowl well, he is an asset to our team. He has worked on his fitness and will do well for India.

On Ashish Nehra's Contribution To GT's Title Triumph

Everyone should be credited when a team wins. It's his experience of managing a team. He is up and close with his players, and gives them great inputs.