Rishabh Pant or Sanju Samson? Who will make it to India's playing XI for T20 World Cup? Yuvraj Singh opines

Within a week after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the T20 World Cup will get underway on June 1. Team India is scheduled to play its first match of the tournament against Ireland on June 5 while the marquee clash against Pakistan will be played on June 9 in New York. All eyes will be definitely on the team's playing XI but there could be debate around wicketkeeper's position as two players are fighting it out for the spot.

Given the make up of the squad, it seems unlikely that both Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson will be in the playing XI at least in the first couple of matches. However, former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has preferred Rishabh Pant over Samson as he wishes to have left-right combination throughout India's batting line-up in the World Cup.

He lamented Sanju's absence in the XI but noted that Pant is an absolute match-winner and has already done it multiple times in his career so far. "I'd probably go for Rishabh. Obviously Sanju is also in great form, but Rishabh (is a) left-hander, and I believe that Rishabh has massive potential to win games for India, which he has done in the past. Lot more in Test cricket, and he's someone who I feel can be a match-winner on the big stage.

"Well, the good thing is that the selection has been made. (Selectors see) how players have performed at international cricket and then they look at IPL form. Just not the IPL form," Yuvraj said while speaking to the ICC. Another player who is under the scanner ahead of the T20 World Cup is Hardik Pandya. Under his captaincy, Mumbai Indians could only win four out of 14 matches ending at the last position in the table.

However, Yuvraj reckons the all-rounder will come up with a special performance in the mega event backing him to come good while playing for India. "Because if you look at the IPL form, Hardik's not done well Looking at his background for India, what he's done for India, it is important that he's in the squad. I think his bowling is going to be important, and his fitness is going to be important. And I think he might do something really special in this World Cup," he added.