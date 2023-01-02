Rishabh Pant facing infection scare? wicketkeeper-batsman to be moved out of ICU

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rishabh Pant to be shifted to private ward

In a horrific car accident that took place on December 30, 2022, Rishabh Pant severely injured himself while driving towards Roorkee, Uttarakhand. After this, he was moved to Max, Dehradun and as of now, he is being treated there. Pant's condition is stable as of now and he is recovering. There is a new update regarding Pant's current condition, the wicketkeeper-batsman has now been moved out of the ICU. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been monitoring Pant's condition continuously.

Pant went through numerous scans and a few surgeries after his car crash. As of now, he has been shifted to a private ward in Max Hospital, Dehradun. A team of 5 specialists has been monitoring his condition as of now and it is expected that his condition will improve more in the coming days. Before this accident, Pant was struggling with his knee, but after this tragic incident, the situation worsened for him. The Delhi Capitals skipper sustained a severe injury to his ligament and as of now it is not yet revealed when and how it will be treated. Earlier reports emerged that the BCCI had instructed the doctors at Max Hospital to treat Pant's knee under their guidance. Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Director Shyam Sharma has revealed the real reason behind shifting Pant.

Shyam Sharma said:

Rishabh Pant is doing well and has been shifted to a private suite due to fear of infection. We have informed his family and the hospital administration to shift him to a private suite. We are hoping that he recovers soon.

Before the accident, Pant had been left out of the Indian squad that will take on Sri Lanka starting January 3, 2022. Pant was neither included in the ODI squad nor the T20 squad. It was always on the cards as he has been in a pretty dismal form. The BCCI later revealed that they were planning to send Pant to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for the strength and conditioning of his knees. Pant was expected to regain full fitness before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but as of now, his return is doubtful.

