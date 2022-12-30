Rishabh Pant Accident: BCCI gives update on cricketer's condition

Follow us on Image Source : PTI, TWITTER Rishabh Pant car accident

India star cricketer Rishabh Pant met with a car accident around 5:30 AM on Friday near Roorkee, Uttarakhand. Pant was alone in the car while he was driving his luxury sedan and collided with the divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. Pant managed to escape from his car which caught fire as soon as the accident took place. He was then taken to Saksham hospital for Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre where he was treated for impact injuries. After emergency treatment, the 25-year-old was referred to Max hospital in Dehradun. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given an update regarding Pant's current condition and his injuries.

"Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment," BCCI mentioned in a statement.

"The BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh’s family while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh. The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase," the statement added.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah posted a message for Pant praying for his quick recovery.

Pant was not included in the Indian squad for the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka beginning on January 3 as he was supposed to join the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for a strength and conditioning programme ahead of February's Border Gavaskar Trophy.

As of now, there is no clarity on his availability for the series against Australia.

In his career, Pant has scored 2,271 runs in 33 Tests so far with the help of five hundreds and 11 fifties. He has also represented the country in 30 ODIs and 66 T20Is.

Rishabh Pant's performance in 2022 across formats

Matches played: 44

Runs scored: 1380

Highest score: 146, Strike-Rate: 100.72

4s/6s: 159/35

50s/100s: 7/3

