RCB vs MI, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch WPL match on TV, online?

Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Mumbai Indians in their 2nd match of the Women's Premier League on the 6th of March, Monday. While Mumbai will want to continue their momentum after winning the first match by 143 runs, Bangalore will want to bounce back.

Before we deep dive into the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match.

When will Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, 4th match of WPL 2023 take place?

The clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will be held on the 6th of March, Monday.

Where will Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, 4th match of WPL 2023 take place?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will take place at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

When will Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, 4th match of WPL 2023 start?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will start at 7:30 PM (IST). The toss will be at 7:00 PM IST

Where can we watch the live streaming of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, 4th match match of WPL 2023 on TV?

Live streaming of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will be available on Sports 18 Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, 4th match of WPL 2023 online?

Live streaming of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will be available on the Jio Cinema app.

Full Squads -

Mumbai Indians Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, and Jintimani Kalita.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Megan Schutt, Kanika Ahuja, Dane Van Niekerk, Erin Burns, Preeti Bose, Komal Zanzad, Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Poonam Khemnar, Sahana Pawar, Shreyanka Patil

