RCB vs DC: America's Tara Norris grabs first fifer of Indian tournament as Delhi shine against Bangalore

RCB vs DC: American cricketer Tara Norris on Sunday starred for her team Delhi Capitals in their first match of the tournament. Playing against Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore, Norris became the first bowler to grab a five-wicket haul in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League 2023. Capitals showed dominance and defeated Challengers by 60 runs in a high-scoring affair at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

The Capitals displayed some mouthwatering contest as their batters first went on to amass a big 223-run total before the bowlers joined the party. Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning led the team's batting with a 162-run opening stand, before Jemimah Rodrigues and Marizanne Kapp notched a 60-run stand to help DC finish over 220.

Image Source : GETTYNorris took some prized scalps in her 5-wicket haul

However, in the second innings, Alice Capsey first sent the RCB openers back before Tara Norris took matters into her own hands. The left-arm medium pacer Norris sent shockwaves in the RCB camp as she scalped the wickets of Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh, Heather Knight and Kanika Ahuja. Riding on the back of her performance, DC restricted RCb at 163/8 in 20 overs to register a comprehensive win. DC are currently in the second spot in the points table and have a lower run rate than Mumbai, who thrashed Gujarat on Saturday. While Mumbai Indians have an NRR of 7.150, Delhi Capitals have an NRR of 3.000. They will next face UP Warrioz at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on March 7.

RCB's Playing XI:

Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh

DC's Playing XI:

Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris

