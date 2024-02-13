Ravindra Jadeja provides major fitness update ahead of Rajkot Test against England

Follow us on Image Source : RAVINDRA JADEJA/INSTAGRAM Ravindra Jadeja walks away from a net session.

India's star allrounder Ravindra Jadeja provided a major update on his fitness on Monday (February 12) ahead of the 3rd Test against England. Jadeja, 35, took to the social media platform Instagram to give a cue on his fitness to all his fans around the world who have been praying for his quick recovery since the day he got injured.

Jadeja posted his picture from what seemed like a practice session and wrote, "Looking good in this attire."

Notably, the southpaw suffered a hamstring injury on day four of the first Test against England. He was seen clutching his hamstring after he got run out by England skipper Ben Stokes. The injury forced the Saurashtra-born to sit out of the 2nd Test alongside his teammate KL Rahul, who was also ruled out of the Vizag Test after he complained of a right quadriceps pain.

The duo went to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, Karnataka to undergo rehab under the supervision of BCCI's medical panel.

Following their successful recovery, BCCI added them to India's squad for the last three Tests of the series.

While Jadeja is likely to play at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot which is also his home turf, it seems that the team management doesn't want to risk Rahul at the moment and he has therefore been asked to sit out of the Test match in Rajkot.

Karnataka's 23-year-old batter Devdutt Padikkal has been announced as Rahul's replacement for the third Test. Padikkal has been rewarded for the imperious form he has displayed recently in the domestic circuit while playing for India A against England Lions and for Karnataka in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

India’s updated Squad for the third Test:

Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Devdutt Padikkal.