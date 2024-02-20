Ranji Trophy 2024 quarterfinal line-ups confirmed, Tamil Nadu reach knockouts for first time after six seasons

Follow us on Image Source : SAURASHTRA CRICKET Saurashtra with the Ranji Trophy 2023 title.

The latest season of India's premier domestic competition Ranji Trophy is nearing its business end as the quarterfinal line-ups for the 2024 edition have been confirmed.

Four out of the eight quarterfinalists are playing their second-consecutive quarterfinals namely the defending champions Saurashtra, Karnataka, Andhra and Madhya Pradesh.

On the other hand, the Sai Kishore-led Tamil Nadu have qualified for the knockouts for the first time after six seasons.

Quarterfinalists from Group A

Vidarbha finished at the top of the table in Group A to storm into the quarters. They won five out of their seven games and aggregated a total of 33 points.

Their only loss came against Saurashtra by 238 runs.

Barring the four-wicket loss to Haryana, Saurashtra enjoyed a dream run during the group stage. They won four out of their seven fixtures and played out a draw against Jharkhand.

Quarterfinalists from Group B

Mumbai raced to the quarters with five wins under their belt. Mumbai accumulated 37 points in seven games and dropped a solitary game against Uttar Pradesh.

On the other hand, with the help of three wins and three drawn fixtures, Andhra became the second team from Group B to qualify for the knockouts.

Quarterfinalists from Group C

Group C saw an engaging contest as Gujarat failed to seal a place in the knockouts despite winning four games - one more than Karnataka who qualified.

Karnataka won three, played out a draw and lost a fixture to finish second in the Group C standings behind Tamil Nadu with 27 points. The Mayank Agarwal-led Karnataka dropped a game less compared to Gujarat and it turned out to be the difference.

Tamil Nadu finished at the top with four victories, a solitary loss and two drawn outings.

Quarterfinalists from Group D

Madhya Pradesh sailed to a place in the quarters with 32 points in their kitty and are looking in red-hot form this season as they are yet to be beaten.

Baroda was the other team to advance to the quarters with 24 points to their credit. They won three, drew three and lost a fixture to finish second.