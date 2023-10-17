Tuesday, October 17, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Punjab script history smashing highest Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy score as Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet go berserk

Punjab script history smashing highest Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy score as Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet go berserk

There was carnage in Ranchi as Punjab scripted history in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy smashing the highest team total ever against Andhra on Tuesday, October 17. Abhishek Sharma scored a century while Anmolpreet Singh smashed 87 off just 26 balls as Punjab posted a 275-run total.

Anshul Gupta Written By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: October 17, 2023 14:06 IST
Abhishek Sharma (L) and Anmolpreet Singh (R) helped Punjab
Image Source : AP/FILE Abhishek Sharma (L) and Anmolpreet Singh (R) helped Punjab create history in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Punjab were on a record-breaking spree during a historic run-scoring fest as they smashed the highest team total in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Punjab batters made Andhra bowlers toil hard as they ended up scoring 275 runs in Ranchi on the back of opener Abhishek Sharma's century and a quickfire 87 off just 26 balls by Anmolpreet Singh on Tuesday, October 17 in the 2023 edition of the domestic T20 trophy. This is the highest total in Indian T20 cricket (SMAT or IPL) and fourth highest overall in T20 cricket history.

Punjab broke Mumbai's record, who smashed 258 runs against Sikkim in the 2019 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Abhishek Sharma led the assault hitting nine 4s and as many 6s scoring 112 off just 51 balls. Prabhsimran Singh and Naman Dhir did their bit with quick cameos before Anmolpreet blew Andhra away in his storm.

Anmolpreet scored 87 off just 26 balls at a strike rate of 334.62, which is the third fastest knock in the competition for a batter who has played a minimum of 10 balls. Saurav Chauhan of Gujarat achieved the record by smashing 18-ball 61 against Arunachal on the opening day of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023.

Highest team total in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

275/6 - Punjab vs Andhra (Ranchi, 2023)

258/4 - Mumbai vs Sikkim (Indore, 2019)
252/4 - Andhra vs Manipur (Mulapadu, 2019)
250/3 - Karnataka vs Services (Vizianagaram, 2019)
244/4 - Madhya Pradesh vs Meghalaya (Mumbai, 2019)

Related Stories
SA vs NED, World Cup 2023: Dharamsala pitch report, weather forecast, probable XIs and live telecast

SA vs NED, World Cup 2023: Dharamsala pitch report, weather forecast, probable XIs and live telecast

India TV Sports Wrap on October 17: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on October 17: Today's top 10 trending news stories

'They're going to be extremely hard to beat': Ricky Ponting lauds team India

'They're going to be extremely hard to beat': Ricky Ponting lauds team India

Highest team total in T20 cricket history (men's)

314/3 - Nepal vs Mongolia (Hangzhou, 2023)
278/3 - Afghanistan vs Ireland (Dehradun, 2019)
278/4 - Czech Republic vs Turkey (Ilfov County, 2019)
275/6 - Punjab vs Andhra (Ranchi, 2023)
273/2 - Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes (Melbourne, 2022)

In response, Andhra have lost six wickets before reaching 100 as Harpreet Brar with three wickets has decimated the opposition. 

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News