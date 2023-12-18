Punjab Kings coach Trevor Bayliss travels to Dubai for IPL 2024 auction, to miss Sydney Thunder's BBL clash

Follow us on Image Source : PUNJAB KINGS IPL X Punjab Kings retained both Trevor Bayliss and Shikhar Dhawan as coach and captain ahead of IPL 2024 edition

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is the biggest T20 franchise competition in the world. Its prominence can be proved by how much priority players and support staff in India and overseas give it. The international calendar takes a two-month break when the IPL is on, apart from Pakistan. The players and coaches involved in the competition make specific plans to be part of the competition to manage their workload. Similarly, for the auction, the members of the support staff have dropped their immediate jobs to be in Dubai for the event on December 19.

Most prominently, Trevor Bayliss, who is the head coach of Punjab Kings has travelled to Dubai for the auction ahead of the 2024 edition of the IPL. However, for that Bayliss has to miss his Big Bash League side Sydney Thunder's clash against the Adelaide Strikers on the very same day. While the likes of Ricky Ponting (Delhi Capitals) and Justin Langer (Lucknow Super Giants) have travelled to Dubai leaving their respective commentary stints during Australia's Test series against Pakistan for the same and Daniel Vettori (Sunrisers Hyderabad), who is the Aussies' assistant coach left after the competition of the first match in Perth, Bayliss' decision reflects how much IPL is preferred over and above anything for even the coaches.

A similar thing happened in 2022 when the then LSG head coach Andy Flower had left for the IPL mega auction in between the Pakistan Super League where he was in charge of the Multan Sultans side.

Australian media has outraged over the same with statements like "IPL supremacy laid bare" and "IPL supremacy gone berserk."

Bayliss' deputy Shawn Bradsheet will take over for the time being before he arrives in time for Thunder's next game. A Sydney Thunder statement confirmed that Bayliss will be available for their next game against Melbourne Stars on December 23. "Bayliss is due to return for the Thunder's clash against Melbourne Stars in Albury later this week."

