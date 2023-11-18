Proposal to be made for mini-stadium and open gym in Mohammed Shami's village in Amroha

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mohammed Shami.

Amidst Mohammed Shami's magical run in the ODI World Cup 2023, a mini-stadium and an open gym are likely to be constructed in the pacer's Sahaspur Alinagar village in Amoroha. The proposal for the same is being sent to the UP government, Amroha's DM Rajesh Tyagi said. The land for the mini-stadium and the gym is also been looked into.

Mohammed Shami is in some serious form in the ongoing World Cup 2023. He has the most wickets in the tournament - 23 in just 6 matches and helped India reach their fourth final in ODI World Cup history. Shami registered the best figures by an Indian bowler in ODIs (7/57) in the semifinal against New Zealand. After his brilliant outing, a mini-stadium and an open gym are likely to be built in his village. "We are sending a proposal to build a mini-stadium and an open gym in Mohammed Shami's village," DM Amroha Rajesh Tyagi said to news agency ANI.

Land for mini-stadium and open gym being looked into

Notably, the land for the mini-stadium and open gym is being looked into. A district administration team under DM Tyagi reached Shami's village on Friday to check for the land where the two things will be made. The locals are excited about it too.

Shami toying with oppositions in World Cup

The Indian star is toying with the opposition batting line-ups in the ongoing tournament. He has picked up 23 wickets in just 6 matches. The 33-year-old has picked three five-fors including a seven-wicket haul in the tournament. He took a fifer in his first game in the tournament against New Zealand in the league phase before getting a four-wicket haul against England, followed by another fifer against Sri Lanka.

Shami is India's leading wicket taker in the history of the tournament as he has 54 scalps. Shami is also the fastest to pick 50 wickets in ODI World Cup history.

