Prithvi Shaw to miss Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, doubtful for Vijay Hazare Trophy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prithvi Shaw with Mumbai during domestic cricket last season

Prithvi Shaw is set to miss the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 due to an injury. The young batter suffered a knee injury while playing for county club Northamptonshire in One-Day Cup 2023 match on August 13 and will miss the majority of the opening Indian domestic season matches.

According to a report from Cricbuzz, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) officials held a talk with Shaw on Thursday (August 17) and discussed the timeline of his injury. Shaw is expected to remain on the sidelines for two or three months and is currently being monitored by the BCCI's medical team in London.

The 23-year-old top-order batter played a big role in Mumbai's maiden title-winning campaign last season. He was Mumbai's leading run-scorer in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 tournament with 332 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 181.41 with one century so this news comes as a big blow for Ajinkya Rahane-led team.

However, he failed to replicate his domestic form in the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) where he scored just 106 runs in eight matches for Delhi Capitals. But he recently made the headlines after smashing a record-breaking double hundred in England's domestic List A cricket tournament.

Shaw scored 244 off 153 against Somerset in his third game for Northamptonshire and then smashed 125* off 76 against Durham to become the leading run-scorer in One-Day Cup 2023 tournament. But his dream run was stalled with an unfortunate injury on August 13 and the player will now miss the start of India's domestic season 2023/24.

Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 will be played from October 16 to November 23 and Vijay Hazare Trophy is scheduled to take place from November 23 to December 15. Mumbai won the last edition of India's premier T20 tournament under Ajinya Rahane beating Punjab in the final but were knocked out by Uttar Pradesh in the 50-over domestic tournament in the quarter-final round.

Latest Cricket News