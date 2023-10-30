'Please do not believe...': Ratan Tata calls out fake news of announcing 10 crore reward to Rashid Khan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AND GETTY Ratan Tata and Rashid Khan

Veteran indistrialist Ratan Tata has busted the fake news of him announcing a massive reward for Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan. He returned to social media platform Twitter to clarify his stance and and also added that he has no connection to cricket whatsoever.

For the unversed, news of Tata announcing massive reward of INR 10 crore to Rashid Khan after Afghanistan beat Pakistan in the ongoing World Cup went viral recently. However, the man himself has now come out and put the chapter to the rest and also urged his followers to not believe in the WhatsApp forwards.

"I have made no suggestions to the ICC or any cricket faculty about any cricket member regarding a fine or reward to any players. I have no connection to cricket whatsoever. Please do not believe WhatsApp forwards and videos of such nature unless they come from my official platforms," Ratan Tata tweeted.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan are putting up a decent show in the ongoing World Cup. They stunned England at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and then crushed Pakistan by eight wickets at the MA Chidamaram stadium in Chennai. The team has won two out of five matches so far and are still alive in the race for the semifinals. They are currently at the seventh place in the points table but are tied with three other teams at four points.

Afghanistan are facing Sri Lanka on Monday (October 30) in Pune and then are scheduled to lock horns against the Netherlands, Australia and South Africa respectively in their last three matches. Rashid Khan will be crucial role them especailly with the ball during this period.

