Monday, October 30, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. 'Please do not believe...': Ratan Tata calls out fake news of announcing 10 crore reward to Rashid Khan

'Please do not believe...': Ratan Tata calls out fake news of announcing 10 crore reward to Rashid Khan

Ratan Tata returned to Twitter after a long break of four months only to bust the fake news. Social media was recently filled with messages that stated that Ratan Tata had announced a reward to Rashid Khan after Afghanistan beat Pakistan in the ongoing Cricket World Cup in India.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: October 30, 2023 15:56 IST
World Cup 2023
Image Source : PTI AND GETTY Ratan Tata and Rashid Khan

Veteran indistrialist Ratan Tata has busted the fake news of him announcing a massive reward for Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan. He returned to social media platform Twitter to clarify his stance and and also added that he has no connection to cricket whatsoever.

For the unversed, news of Tata announcing massive reward of INR 10 crore to Rashid Khan after Afghanistan beat Pakistan in the ongoing World Cup went viral recently. However, the man himself has now come out and put the chapter to the rest and also urged his followers to not believe in the WhatsApp forwards.

"I have made no suggestions to the ICC or any cricket faculty about any cricket member regarding a fine or reward to any players. I have no connection to cricket whatsoever. Please do not believe WhatsApp forwards and videos of such nature unless they come from my official platforms," Ratan Tata tweeted.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan are putting up a decent show in the ongoing World Cup. They stunned England at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and then crushed Pakistan by eight wickets at the MA Chidamaram stadium in Chennai. The team has won two out of five matches so far and are still alive in the race for the semifinals. They are currently at the seventh place in the points table but are tied with three other teams at four points.

Related Stories
World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill's poor record a concern for team India amidst winning run

World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill's poor record a concern for team India amidst winning run

AFG vs SL, World Cup 2023: Pune weather forecast, probable XIs, live telecast - all you need to know

AFG vs SL, World Cup 2023: Pune weather forecast, probable XIs, live telecast - all you need to know

Champions Trophy 2025: Format, qualification process, teams already qualified - all you need to know

Champions Trophy 2025: Format, qualification process, teams already qualified - all you need to know

Afghanistan are facing Sri Lanka on Monday (October 30) in Pune and then are scheduled to lock horns against the Netherlands, Australia and South Africa respectively in their last three matches. Rashid Khan will be crucial role them especailly with the ball during this period.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News