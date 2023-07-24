People suggested I was bad influence on their daughters: Pakistan's Ayesha Naseem on quitting cricket at 18

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ayesha Naseem announced a shock retirement from cricket at the age of 18

Pakistan's teenage hard-hitter Ayesha Naseem announced a shock retirement at the age of 18 last week. While many alleged that she quit cricket so early in her career due to religious reasons, nothing was official but the cricketer has now confirmed the development. It is true that Naseem retired just after playing 34 matches for her country and will not be playing anymore as her religion doesn't allow her to do so, which is very unfortunate for such a promising cricketer even though the board has yet to put out an official release.

Naseem, who last featured for Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa earlier this year said that people in her village, where girls aren't even allowed to step out of the house, didn't like the fact that she played cricket and that she was a bad influence for their daughters.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Naseem said, "In my hometown, girls aren't even allowed to step out, let alone play cricket.

"People frowned upon me for playing cricket. They constantly dissuaded me and suggested that I was a bad influence on their daughters," she added.

Born in Abbottabad's Bagan village, it wasn't easy for Naseem growing up as playing cricket wasn't appreciated for girls. However, making her debut at the age of 15 in January 2020 for Pakistan, Naseem wanted to be an inspiration for young girls in the country. Naseem moved to Karachi with her brother before moving back to Abbottabad in 2015.

Even though she had the option of playing cricket by returning to Karachi since it became increasingly difficult for her to play the sport from her native village, she didn't take that option.

"What's the point of me returning to Karachi? I had so many friends who were talented but didn't get that opportunity. I had the support of my family, and when others see me excel, I hope they will start sending their daughters to play as well. All that these girls need is the trust and support of their parents," she further added.

Naseem shot to fame in the T20 World Cup encounter against India earlier this year with a scintillating knock of 43 off just 25 balls.

