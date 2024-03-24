Sunday, March 24, 2024
     
  PCB takes major call on Haris Rauf's contract, removes chairman of selectors post to rejig committee

PCB takes major call on Haris Rauf's contract, removes chairman of selectors post to rejig committee

Haris Rauf dislocated his shoulder during the Pakistan Super League 2024 season. The incident happened during Lahore Qalandars's two-wicket loss to Karachi Kings in match number 10 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: March 24, 2024 16:16 IST
PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi alongside other selection committee members.
Image Source : PCB PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi alongside other selection committee members.

The Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi has informed that the PCB has restored Haris Rauf's central contract after the fast bowler acknowledged his mistake of making himself unavailable for Pakistan's three-match Test tour of Australia recently.

In another major development, the board has removed the position of chairman of selectors and has now given equal power to all seven selection committee members. The decision witnesses the inclusion of the captain, head coach and the data analyst of the senior team.

The PCB senior men's selection committee comprises Abdul Razzaq, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Yousuf, Wahab Riaz, captain, head coach and data analyst. 

More to follow.....

