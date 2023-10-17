PCB lodges formal complaint with ICC over delay in visas for fans and inappropriate conduct targeted at squad

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pakistan cricket team.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) seems to be fuming at the absence of Pakistani journalists and Pakistani fans in the ongoing World Cup 2023 as they have lodged yet "another formal protest with the ICC over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans."

In addition to that Pakistan's apex cricketing governing body has also filed a complaint with reference to the "inappropriate conduct targeted at the Pakistan squad" during the match between the hosts India and the Babar Azam-led side played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

PCB took to 'X' formerly Twitter to make the announcement. "The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged another formal protest with the ICC over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans for the ongoing World Cup 2023.

The PCB has also filed a complaint regarding inappropriate conduct targeted at the Pakistan squad during the India vs Pakistan match held on 14 October 2023," read PCB's caption.

Significantly, the Pakistan cricket team has been playing in the absence of their fans as there has been a delay in visas for them. The inappropriate conduct mentioned by the PCB might be the "Jai Shree Ram" chants that echoed in the stadium as Pakistan's star wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan made his way to the dressing room after his dismissal.

