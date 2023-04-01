Saturday, April 01, 2023
     
  PBKS vs KKR: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about IS Bindra Stadium

The average 1st innings total in T20 match at this venue is 168. It decreases to 152 runs in the 2nd innings.

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Published on: April 01, 2023 12:49 IST
IS Bindra Stadium
Image Source : GETTY IS Bindra Stadium

Punjab Kings will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening game of the Indian's Premier League on April 1, Saturday. Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

​Pitch Report - GT vs CSK

The average 1st innings total in T20 match at this venue is 168. It decreases to 152 runs in the 2nd innings. The deck at the IS Bindra Stadium offers turn and bounce to the pacer. It is a good wicket for batting and a high-scoring match can b expected on th pitch.

Will Toss Matter?

Out of 9 T20 matches played at this venue, 5 matches have been won by the teams batting first. On the other hand, the team chasing has won 4 times. The ground is favourable for the team bowling second, and if common sense prevails, the skipper winning the toss might want to bat first. 

IS Bindra Stadium - The Numbers Game 

Basic T20 Stats 

  • Total matches: 9
  • Matches won batting first: 5
  • Matches won bowling first: 4

Average T20 Stats

  • Average 1st Innings scores: 168
  • Average 2nd Innings scores: 152

Score Stats for T20 matches

  • The highest total recorded: 211/4 (19.1 overs) by IND vs SL
  • The highest score chased: 211/4 (19.1 overs) by IND vs SL
  • The lowest score defended: 114/8 (20 Overs) By WIW vs INDW

Full Squads -

Punjab Kings Squad: 

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Raj Bawa, Nathan Ellis, Baltej Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: 

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Nitish Rana (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, N Jagadeesan, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Umesh Yadav, David Wiese, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma

