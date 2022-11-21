Pakistan Cricket Board announces Test squad for upcoming home Tests against England, surprise names included

Babar Azam's Pakistan team ended the World Cup on a pretty high note. They did end up on the losing side in the finals, but considering their chances in the Super 12 stage, it is safe to say that they punched above their weights and gave a tough fight to Jos Buttler's England in the finals that was played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13, 2022. Before the World Cup, the English side had visited Pakistan for a seven-match t20 series which they lost by a margin of 4-3, but now it is time for the players to pull out their white flannels.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) earlier today announced an 18-man Test squad that will take on Ben Stokes and his troops, the mighty English side with Baz McCullum at the helm of the red ball format. The Pakistan selectors, who have mostly been criticized for their vague calls have ended up making interesting selections for the upcoming Test series. For the series that is to be contested shortly, they have named two uncapped players wrist-spinner Abrar Ahmed and pace bowler Mohammad Ali. Abrar in particular put up a stellar show in the Quaid-E-Azam Trophy. Proving his bowling prowess to the Pakistan selectors, Ahmed has claimed 43 wickets and in the process has registered two fifers in six games.

Chief selector Mohammad Wasim who has always been in the midst of heavy criticism stated that Abrar is a potent leg-spinner and he will provide a lot of balance to Babar Azam and the kind of attack he wants to play against England. Speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of the series due to injury issues and all eyes will be on Haris Rauf who might be leading Pakistan's bowling attack.

Pakistan Squad:

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Zahid Mahmood.

