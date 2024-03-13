PCB announces schedule for five-match T20I series against New Zealand at home

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pakistan vs New Zealand.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the schedule for New Zealand's upcoming T20 tour of Pakistan. The tour will witness both teams lock horns with each other in five T20Is, the first of which will be played in Rawalpindi on April 18.

The entire tour will be played at two different venues. The first three matches will be organised in Rawalpindi and the last two will be played in Lahore.

New Zealand's tour of Pakistan:

Date Match Venue 18 April 1st T20I Rawalpindi 20 April 2nd T20I Rawalpindi 21 April 3rd T20I Rawalpindi 25 April 4th T20I Lahore 27 April 5th T20I Lahore

