Wednesday, March 13, 2024
     
PCB announces schedule for five-match T20I series against New Zealand at home

The Pakistan players are currently busy playing in the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League. The four teams that have qualified for the playoffs are Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United, and Peshawar Zalmi.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: March 13, 2024 11:54 IST
Pakistan vs New Zealand.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pakistan vs New Zealand.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the schedule for New Zealand's upcoming T20 tour of Pakistan. The tour will witness both teams lock horns with each other in five T20Is, the first of which will be played in Rawalpindi on April 18.

The entire tour will be played at two different venues. The first three matches will be organised in Rawalpindi and the last two will be played in Lahore.

New Zealand's tour of Pakistan:

Date Match Venue
18 April 1st T20I Rawalpindi
20 April 2nd T20I Rawalpindi
21 April 3rd T20I Rawalpindi
25 April 4th T20I Lahore
27 April 5th T20I Lahore

More to follow..........

