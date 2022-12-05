Monday, December 05, 2022
     
  PAK vs ENG, 1st Test: James Anderson beats Anil Kumble in 'THIS' record as he enters history books

PAK vs ENG, 1st Test: James Anderson beats Anil Kumble in 'THIS' record as he enters history books

PAK vs ENG, 1st Test: With two wickets in the second innings against England, Jimmy Anderson has now registered a new world record and he has gone past Anil Kumble

Jishu Bhattacharya Written By: Jishu Bhattacharya @bh0592 New Delhi Updated on: December 05, 2022 15:41 IST
James Anderson, ENG vs PAK
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES James Anderson creates a new world record

PAK vs ENG, 1st Test: Magnificient Jimmy, nothing more, nothing less. In the ongoing Test match between Pakistan and England that is being played in Rawalpindi, the records books tumbled due to the stellar display of batting by both sides, but what is not being talked about much is the old horse Jimmy Anderson who can give anybody a run for the money. The Test match has been a run-fest in which runs are being scored in large quantities by both teams. 

The pitch certainly has nothing for the bowlers in it and has been under heavy scrutiny. Amidst all the criticism, Jimmy Anderson, England's stalwart has achieved a new milestone. The English legend with two wickets in the second innings of the England vs Pakistan Test match has gone past Anil Kumble's record of 956 wickets (ODIs, Tests & T20Is). As of now, Jimmy Anderson has 957 wickets and is the third-highest wicket-taker of all time. Anderson as of now is just behind Muttiah Muralitharan who has 1347 and Shane Warne with 1001 wickets. Interestingly, of all the players who have made it to the top 5 list, Anderson is the only active bowler. The right-arm pace bowler has 670 Test wickets, 269 ODI wickets, and 18 T20I wickets. Anderson had made his Test debut for England in the year 2003 against Zimbabwe at Lord's and since then he has never looked back.

Probably one of the best swing bowlers in the world at this time, Anderson was born in Burnley, Lancashire. Shortly after his debut, Anderson showed the world a glimpse of his talent as he produced a sensational spell against Pakistan in the 2003 World Cup. In his initial years, Anderson was considered too soft and someone who did not have enough talent to perform at the international level, but the English support staff did tinker with his action and since then, he has never looked back and has become one of the top athletes as far as the game of cricket is concerned. Anderson's action is such that he generates a natural outswing with the old ball and also reverses it. When on song, Anderson is a bowler who is not easy to play at all. 

