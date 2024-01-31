Ollie Pope registers career-best ICC ranking following match-winning knock in Hyderabad Test

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ollie Pope.

England's vice-captain in Test cricket, Ollie Pope, has made rapid strides in the latest ICC Men's Test batting rankings and has reached his career-best - 15th rank.

Pope has benefitted from his impressive knock of 196 that came in the second innings of the first Test between India and England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

Among the other beneficiaries are Pakistan's former captain Babar Azam, who moved five places to the fifth spot, Usman Khawaja, Virat Kohli and Dimuth Karunaratne.

While Kohli has progressed one spot to sixth, Khawaja has jumped two places to claim the seventh spot and the former Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne has risen to the No. nine position.

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head have incurred major losses. Head bagged a king pair against the West Indies at The Gabba in a losing cause whereas Labuschagne bagged scores of 3 and 5 in the two innings of the historic Test match in Brisbane. Labuschagne is now 10th and his teammate, Head is 11th.

Labuschagne has 746 ratings whereas Head has 741 ratings.

Former New Zealand Test captain Kane Williamson is at the top of the Test batting rankings. Willaimson has a total of 864 ratings and is closely followed by Joe Root who has accumulated 832 ratings.

Men's Test Bowling Rankings

West Indies' new bowling sensation Shamar Joseph is the biggest beneficiary in the bowling rankings. Jospeh's figures of 7/68 in the second innings of The Gabba Test not only brought the Player of the Match (POTM) award his way but also helped him move 42 spots up to equal 50th.

His teammates Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph have also gained from their performances against the Aussies. While Roach is up two places to 17th, Alzarri has climbed to the 33rd spot.