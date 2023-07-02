Ollie Poop? Former England captain's slip of tongue on live TV during Lord's Ashes Test goes viral - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Eoin Morgan made a big blunder on Live TV during analysis show for Sky Sports in Lord's Ashes Test

Live hosting and broadcasting is one of the toughest jobs given you have to be error-free and speak on the go without much of a script and former England captain Eoin Morgan experienced the unfortunate side of it during the second Ashes Test at Lord's. Morgan, who after retiring in July 2022 has turned into a commentator and cricket expert for Sky Sports in England, was speaking on Day 3 of the Lord's Test on Friday, June 30 during an analysis show where he was talking about England's batting line-up and made a big blunder.

In place of Ollie Pope, Morgan said "Ollie Poop" and the fans couldn't believe what he just said on live TV. While a slip of the tongue is natural and normal during broadcasting, this one generated quite a few laughs as the clip has gone viral on social media.

As for the match, England are in danger of conceding a 2-0 lead to Australia as the hosts went into the final day at 114/4 needing 257 runs more to win against a rampaging Australian bowling attack. While the visitors will miss the services of their lead spinner Nathan Lyon for the rest of the match, and probably the series but the pacers have been on the money with their lines and lengths.

After the short-ball plot worked in the first innings, they continued the barrage of bouncers in the second innings as well, however, England's batters just weren't good enough not just against the bouncers but the accuracy of Cummins and Starc too. Starc dismissed Zak Crawley and Pope cheaply before Cummins got rid of big fish Joe Root and Harry Brook in the very same over.

Ben Duckett and skipper Ben Stokes since then have steadied the ship with an unbeaten 69-run partnership and will need both of them to play till at least the second session. Earlier, Australia scored 279 runs in their second innings to set a 371-run target for England to chase.

