Not Shikhar Dhawan! Dinesh Karthik picks 35-year-old as India's captaincy choice for Asian Games 2023

Image Source : GETTY Shikhar Dhawan is reportedly set to lead Team India in the Asian Games 2023

The BCCI is getting ready to send two different teams simultaneously after almost a year since October last year when one side was preparing in Australia for the T20 World Cup while the other was playing South Africa in a six-match white-ball series (including ODIs and T20Is). This time the Asian Games are set to clash with the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and reportedly both the men's and women's teams are set to participate in the quadrennial event in Hangzhou in China.

It was reported that the BCCI will send their second-string side for the Asian Games, likely to be led by veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan, who has led the B team on several occasions. While many questioned the move since Dhawan is not part of the side in any of the formats currently and going back to him doesn't make sense, veteran wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik has thrown in the name of another senior player.

Speaking at a Pari Match event on Saturday, July 1 Karthik said that since R Ashwin is not part of the ODI setup anymore, the senior all-rounder should be given an opportunity to lead the side. Karthik said that Ashwin deserves it and has earned the right to lead the Indian team with consistent performances whenever he has gotten the opportunity in either of the three formats.

"Ashwin is arguably one of the greatest players to have ever played in terms of his quality of bowling and the number of wickets he has picked. I genuinely feel that if India are sending a B team, with the main team preparing for the World Cup, they should make him the captain if he is not part of the ODI setup. I genuinely feel he deserves it and has earned the right of being the captain of the team. I wish they name Ashwin as captain for at least Asian Games. That will be a feather in his hat," Karthik said.

Apart from Dhawan, it is likely that most of the IPL stars will be given an opportunity to showcase their skills at the higher level since a T20 competition will be played at the Asian Games.

