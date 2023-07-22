'Next time we come to Bangladesh...' - Harmanpreet Kaur's burst up continues during post-match presentation

Follow us on Image Source : FEMALECRICKET/TWITTER Harmanpreet Kaur during the post-match presentation

Indian women's cricket team failed to win the ODI series against Bangladesh for the first time as the third match was tied after a sensational comeback from Bangladesh bowlers while defending just 225 runs at Mirpur's Shere Bangla National Stadium on Saturday, July 22.

Things turned ugly in the middle when Indian captain Harmapreet Kaur lashed out her anger after being given out by the umpire in the 34th over. She hits the stumps with a bat and then argued with an umpire with gestures as she walked off the pitch. She was convinced that the ball never touched her pads but umpired signaled out for lbw.

The match was tied after a last-over drama, she continued her frustration by highlighting the poor quality of umpiring throughout the series. Harmanpreet seemed angry during the post-match presentation and let out her feelings while speaking to presentator.

She conceded defeat and said that her team need a lot of learning after the game. But she added that her team was surprised by poor umpiring and said India will be extra prepared when they next travel to Bangladesh in the future.

"I think a lot of learning for us from the game. Even apart from the cricket, the kind of umpiring that was happening we were very surprised. The next time we come to Bangladesh we will make sure we have to deal with this type of umpiring and prepare ourselves accordingly. They (Bangladesh) batted really well, batted according to the situation. They were taking those singles which were very crucial. In between we leaked a few runs but we controlled the game very well when we were batting as I mentioned earlier some pathetic umpiring was done we are really disappointed about some decisions given by the umpires," Harmanpreet said.

While chasing a 226-run target, Indian batters Harleen Deol and Smriti Mandhana recorded brilliant fifties but India lost their last six wickets when they needed only 35 runs to win the game and the ODI series.

Latest Cricket News