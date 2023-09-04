Nattaya Boochatham registeres historic achievement in T20I cricket after completing 100 wickets

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/THAILANDCRICKET Nattaya Boochatham bowling against Kuwait in T20I match on September 4, 2023

Thailand women's cricket team's star spinner Nattaya Boochatham created history with her three wickets against Kuwait in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier on Monday, September 4. Nattaya completed 100 wickets in T20Is to become the first-ever cricketer, male or female, to reach the 100-wicket mark in international cricket.

The 36-year-old spin all-rounder now has taken 101 wickets in 73 ODI matches at an average of 9.96 and becomes the first-ever cricketer to take 100 wickets at a bowling average below 10. She becomes the only 11th cricketer in the world with 100 T20I wickets in women's cricket but possesses the best bowling average in the list. She will join the current world no.1 bowler Sophie Ecclestone's 102 wickets tally if she picks one wicket in Thailand's next game against Hong Kong on September 6.

The veteran off-spinner pulled off a sensational spell with three wickets while conceding just three runs in three overs against Kuwait. However, the game was abandoned after nine-play rain interrupted the crucial qualifier fixture at Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur. Thailand still stand a chance to progress into the semi-final round.

Most T20I wickets in women's cricket:

Megan Schutt (Australia) - 128 wickets at an average of 16.46 Nida Dar (Pakistan) - 126 wickets at an average of 18.61 Anisa Mohammed (West Indies) - 125 wickets at an average of 17.64 Shabnim Ismail (South Africa) - 123 wickets at an average of 18.62 Ellyse Perry (Australia) - 123 wickets at an average of 18.93 Katherine Sciver-Brunt (England) - 114 wickets at an average of 19.19 Sophie Devine (New Zealand) - 110 wickets at an average of 17.65 Deepti Sharma (India) - 105 wickets at an average of 19.29 Sophie Ecclestone (England) - 102 wickets at an average of 15.37 Anya Shrubsole (England) - 102 wickets at an average of 15.55 Nattaya Boochatham (Thailand) - 101 wickets at an average of 9.96

