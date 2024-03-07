Mumbai Indians unveil jersey for IPL 2024

Follow us on Image Source : MUMBAI INDIANS/GETTY Mumbai Indians have launched their jersey for the 2024 edition of the IPL

Mumbai Indians launched their new jersey ahead of the 2024 edition of the IPL in collaboration with their new kit manufacturer Skechers. The jersey had the usual royal blue colour at the centre with golden stripes on the shoulder and the sides of the shirt. After falling at the Qualifier 2 hurdle in the last season, the five-time champions Mumbai Indians will be hoping to go all the way this time around under new skipper Hardik Pandya.

“As our players don the iconic blue and gold jersey colours, they carry with them the hopes and dreams of our MI Paltan, fuelled by the spirit of ‘Mumbai Meri Jaan’. The jersey is a badge of honour, a symbol of pride for all who wear it, as they get to express their love for the team while carrying with them a piece of its illustrious legacy," MI spokesperson said on the launch of the new kit.

Designer Monisha Jaising said, “The spirit of Mumbai & MI has always been a force to be reckoned with, and it lies in the relentless energy, diversity, undying optimism, the heart and the hard work that drives its favourite team and fans. It is this very essence that I have tried to capture in the design, inspiring both players and fans, knowing that they carry with them the heart of Mumbai and Mumbai Indians.”

Mumbai Indians will kick off their IPL 2024 campaign against the Gujarat Titans, the erstwhile franchise of their new skipper Hardik on Sunday, March 24 in Ahmedabad. MI will have the additions of Hardik and Jasprit Bumrah into the last year's line-up while the five-time champions have purchased the likes of Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka and Mohammad Nabi to plug the holes as the squad looks exceptional on paper.

Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Piyush Chawla Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara,, Anshul Kamboj, Naman Dhir, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma