Alamgir Tareen dies by suicide at 63 - who was he? All you need to know

Multan Sultans owner Alamgir Tareen has died by suicide aged 63. Tareen was found dead at his residence in Lahore, as confirmed by Police on Thursday, July 6. As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, a handwritten note was found at the site. The franchise confirmed the news of Tareen's passing with a statement on Twitter.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved team owner, Alamgir Khan Tareen. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Tareen’s family. We request you all to kindly respect his family’s privacy. May his soul rest in eternal peace," the Multan franchise wrote.

"Sports enthusiast who wanted to work towards establishing a solid platform for aspiring sportsmen and women and to provide them with the best possible resources to further develop their skills," Tareen as described on the Multan Sultans website.

Tareen bought the franchise in 2018 along with Ali Khan Tareen, his nephew. The Tareen family is from the South Punjab region, of which Multan is the capital city. Tareen's nephew Ali Khan is the son of influential Pakistani businessman and politician Jahangir Tareen.

Tareen operated a large water purification plant in Pakistan and has been an influential figure in the South Punjab region. Alamgir Tareen, who studied in the US was highly influenced by the American sporting franchises and their operations and tried to bring the same to the Multan side. After Multan Sultans won the PSL title in 2021, he bought Ali Khan's shares and became the sole owner of the franchise.

The Sultans have been probably the most consistent teams in the tournament having played the final in each of the last three seasons while winning the 2021 edition. Apart from having Mohammad Rizwan as the captain, who has been consistent in the T20 format since 2021, Sultans boast of some of the best overseas players in the competition in Tim David, Kieron Pollard, and David Miller adding to the exuberance of the youth in the bowling attack with Shanawaz Dahani and Ihsanullah leading the pack.

