Good Samaritan Mohammed Shami rescues car accident victim in Nainital, shares video on social media - WATCH

Mohammed Shami has been pretty swift in solving problems in the last month or so, whether on the field for the Indian team in the recently concluded ICC Men's Cricket World Cup or off the field as well. Shami being the Good Samaritan he is, rescued a car accident victim in the hilly Nainital. Shami shared a video of the same where an SUV could be seen being crashed into a tree.

Shami, who was passing by from the same highway, stopped his car after noticing the crashed car and immediately ran to offer help. In the video he shared, he could be seen dressing the victim who seemed a bit hurt after the said accident. The video has gone viral on the internet and Shami shared it with the caption saying, "He’s so lucky god gave him 2nd life. His car fell down from the hill road near Nainital just in front of my car. We took him out very safely."

Watch the video here:

Shami was praised for his kind-hearted effort. It has been the time of his life for Shami, who became the fastest bowler to 50 World Cup wickets in just 17 innings. Having scalped 24 wickets in just seven matches, Shami was on the top of his game in the tournament having taken three five-fors including the best-ever figures by an Indian in ODIs - 7/57 against New Zealand in the semi-finals.

Shami got a chance in the side after Hardik Pandya got injured and became a permanent feature in the playing XI. Shami ended the tournament as the highest wicket-taker and with 55 wickets in the World Cup history, he sits in the joint-fifth position on the list of bowlers with the most wickets. Shami has now been rested for the ongoing T20 series against Australia like many other seniors.

